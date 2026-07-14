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Amid Satluj row, Jaswant Singh Khalra's wife Paramjit Kaur slams Congress, AAP, SAD, BJP: 'No one is above law'

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Amid Satluj row, Jaswant Singh Khalra's wife Paramjit Kaur slams Congress, AAP, SAD, BJP: 'No one is above law'

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj is based on the late Jaswant Singh Khalra. His wife Paramjit Kaur has appealed to the Akal Takht to constitute a People's Commission to find out the actual number of missing persons, unidentified bodies, and individuals killed in fake police encounters in Punjab.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 02:39 PM IST

Amid Satluj row, Jaswant Singh Khalra's wife Paramjit Kaur slams Congress, AAP, SAD, BJP: 'No one is above law'
Paramjit Kaur Khalra and Jaswant Singh Khalra
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Paramjit Kaur Khalra, wife of slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has urged the Akal Takht to form a People's Commission to determine the actual number of people who went missing, the number of unidentified bodies, and those killed in alleged fake police encounters in Punjab during the '80s and '90s. Kaur's remarks followed renewed public attention on the Khalra case after the release and subsequent takedown of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Satluj from ZEE5. The film, earlier titled Punjab '95, is based on the activist's life. Notably, the Akal Takht, which is the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs, will hold 'ardas' (prayers) on Tuesday for the eternal peace of those Sikh youths whose cases were brought to light by Khalra, and seek justice for the affected families.

Paamjit Kaur Khalra urges people to raise their voices in search of truth

In a post on X in Punjabi, Kaur said that with Punjab preparing to gather on Tuesday at the invitation of the Akal Takht Jathedar at Harike Pattan, the people of the state, the entire Sikh community, and people around the world who believe in justice for human rights should unite and raise their voices in search of truth. "The military attack on Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) in June 1984, the Sikh genocide in November 1984, and the unidentified bodies, torture, and thousands of fake police encounters in the years that followed still demand accountability and justice," she said. The military operation under Operation Bluestar was carried out between June 1 and June 10, 1984, to flush out militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Paramjit Kaul Khalra slams Congress, AAP, SAD, and BJP governments

"The Congress government during that time carried out this genocide and violations of human rights, and the subsequent governments also failed to play any role in delivering justice," Kaur alleged. She also charged the previous Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government of failing to ensure accountability and extending support and official positions to police officers accused of wrongdoings. The present AAP government (in Punjab) too failed to bring the convicted police personnel to justice, she claimed, alleging that the BJP-led Centre also faced allegations of targeted killings on foreign soil.

Paramjit Kaur Khalra makes three demands to Sri Akal Takht Sahib

Kaur said the entire Sikh community looks up to the Akal Takht with the hope that it will provide fearless and impartial leadership in accordance with the principles established by the Sikh Gurus. "We respectfully request the Jathedar Sahab that a People's Commission be formed to bring forth the true count of people who went missing in Punjab during the 1980s and 1990s, the unidentified bodies, and those killed in fake police encounters,” Kaur said. "Those unidentified bodies, whose identities were revealed through the martyrdom of Sardar (Jaswant Singh) Khalra, should be given their rightful place in the Central Sikh Museum (in Amritsar), as they deserve," she added. In her third demand to Akal Takht, Kaur stated that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) should provide financial assistance to the victims’ families.

"No political party or individual should be above accountability and law. Those who carried out the genocide of innocents, denied justice, hid the truth of the Sikh genocide, or supported violations of human rights must be held accountable in the people's court; all their official honors must be revoked, and they must face social boycott. Our third Ghallughara should not be used to grind political bread but rather to demand accountability from the entire system—this alone will be a true tribute to the unidentified bodies and Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra," Kaur concluded.

Since her husband was murdered, Kaur has been working as a rights activist under the banner of Khalra Mission Organisation. The row over Satluj has turned political in Punjab, with the SGPC demanding that the ban be lifted, and the SAD announcing community screening of the film across the state. At some places, Sikh bodies are also holding screenings of the film on village grounds.

READ | Satluj row deepens: Govt asked ZEE5 to take down Diljit Dosanjh film due to 'security concerns'

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