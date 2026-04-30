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Amid Sarke Chunar row, Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for old 'vulgar' song, Le Le Le Raja, netizens say: 'Isko dance, lyrics nahi samaj aate'

Amid Sarke Chunar row, Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for old 'vulgar' song

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Amid Sarke Chunar row, Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for old 'vulgar' song, Le Le Le Raja, netizens say: 'Isko dance, lyrics nahi samaj aate'

During the Sarke Chunar backlash, Nora Fatehi claimed that makers used the music video for promotions without her consent. Now, netizens have found another dance number and slammed her hypocrisy.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 01:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid Sarke Chunar row, Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for old 'vulgar' song, Le Le Le Raja, netizens say: 'Isko dance, lyrics nahi samaj aate'
Nora Fatehi from the song Le Le Le Raja (Image source: Screengrab/YouTube)
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Amid the Sarke Chunar row, Nora Fatehi has again attracted netizens for the wrong reasons. It's not even a month since her item song from KD The Devil, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, met with nationwide criticism, and now cybercitizens have found another song of Nora, which is equally 'cheap' and 'provocative'. In 2024, Nora did a dance number in Varun Tej's Matka. The song, Le Le Le Raja, features Nora showcasing her best dance moves, but with offensive lyrics. 

Vulgar lyrics of Le Le Le Raja

The Hindi version of the song is intentionally absurd and downright demeaning. The first four lines of the song go "Le le le le Raja. Kacchi kali hoon roja. Kholun kholun aaja, Jannat ka darwaja. Le le le le Raja. Main hoon taaja taaja. Apna de mujhe le ja. Khaega kya kharbuja." Here, Nora is comparing herself to a watermelon. The metaphors used are offensive with a clear sexual, vulgar subtext. 

Watch the Hindi version of the song 

Internet loses cool on Nora Fatehi

The Hindi version of the song is now trending on Instagram, but due to its offensive lyrics, written by Gopal Ram. Netizens have been fuming over how Nora chose to dance to such dance numbers and escape scrutiny until the recent controversy. A netizen wrote, "Isse koi hindi sikhao yaar." Another netizen wrote, "I wonder, without knowing the meaning of the lyrics, how can one even give expressions and be graceful for the movements." One of the netizens called Nora, "The national cheap girl of India." A cybercitizen wrote, "She knows everything, she is not a child." The netizens are clearly furious over Nora and those music composers and filmmakers who use women to titillate the audience. 

Also read: Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Nora Fatehi blames makers for 'vulgar' lyrics controversy, says 'we're not nepo kids, have little power'

Nora Fatehi on the Sarke Chunar row

Days after the Sarke Chunar backlash, Nora made a statement, defending herself, that she didn't understand Kannada and had relied entirely on what the team told her. Nora further slammed the makers and said, "Whatever they've done right now, which is creating a Hindi version and dubbing the voice in Hindi and having those lyrics, which are very inappropriate, I had no idea about that. They didn't take any approvals; they didn't take any permission from me." The controversial song was pulled down from YouTube after the heavy criticism, including legal action from the National Commission for Women. Recently, Sanjay Dutt apologised to the National Commission for Women and even promised to fund the education of 50 tribal girls.

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