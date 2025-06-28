As Diljit Dosanjh is facing brickbats for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, director Imtiaz Ali made a big statement in his defence. Ali said, "At the end of all his concerts, he says, 'Main hoon Punjab', with the Indian flag."

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is in the middle of a massive controversy due to his latest release, Sardaar Ji 3, which featured Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. His latest film might have skipped theatrical release in India, but Diljit's 'unapologetic' attitude and 'arrogant' remarks caused him massive online trolling. Netizens are calling him 'gaddar' and slamming him for turning a blind eye towards the sensitivity of India-Pakistan tension. Amid the backlash, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali stood in support of Diljit. In a recent interview, Ali defended his Amar Singh Chamkila's lead star Diljit Dosanjh and called him 'son of the soil'.

Imtiaz Ali on Diljit Dosanjh's love for India

While speaking to NDTV, Imtiaz Ali clarified that he can't say much about the issue, but shared his views on Diljit. "I can't say much on the row, but since I know Diljit, I can say that uss mein deshbhakti ka jazbaa poora bhara hua hai (He is a patriot at heart). He is a son of the soil. You can see at all his concerts, he shows up with the Indian flag."

"Diljit is not fake": Imtiaz Ali

The Jab We Met director further added that Diljit isn't a person who will fake it for attention. Praising his love for India, Ali said, "He is not a guy who fakes things. Fakeness ke saath woh kuch nahi karta hai (He doesn't fake things). No one asked him to do it. At the end of all his concerts, he says, Main hoon Punjab, with the Indian flag.”

About Diljit Dosanjh's controversy

Once labelled as 'global star' Diljit Dosanjh is now facing the heat of the netizens for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaarji 3, and then promoting their song on his Instagram. Though the film was shot before the Pahalgam attack, in February, it is Diljit's attitude that irked Indians. Many netizens have demanded that Diljit be replaced from the upcoming action drama Border 2. However, there has been no clarity on the same from the producers (JP Dutta and Bhushan Kumar from T-Series)