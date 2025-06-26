Guru Randhawa has dropped a tweet, hinting that the boycott calls for Diljit Dosanjh are a part of a 'fake pr campaign' to promote his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3.

There was a phase when Diljit Dosanjh was making headlines for his success, houseful shows, swanky house, and his impeccable sense of humour. For the past two weeks, the singer-actor has now in the news due to his stand on Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who features in his latest film, Sardaar Ji 3. Amid the tensions between India and Pakistan, Diljit sharing screen space with Hania has irked the netizens and even his colleagues. Popular singer, Guru Randhawa, has also shared his take on the whole controversy, hinting that the hatred and boycott calls are planted by PR. Guru's latest tweet has raised a few eyebrows, as it has given a new spin to the whole controversy.

Guru Randhawa's cryptic tweet on fake PR

On X, Guru Randhawa tweeted that nowadays PRs are more talented than the artistes, and their planted stories are becoming part of the daily routine. He wrote, "When the PR team is more talented than the Talent itself, controversies become part of the daily routine. The day is near when our people will open their eyes and know the truth. LOL. 1st of every month, dropping bombs. God Bless the Fake PR and the artists."

When the PR team is more talented than the Talent itself, controversies become part of Daily routine.

The day is near when our people will open their eyes and know the truth.



LOL

1st of every month dropping bombs

God Bless the Fake PR and the artists — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 25, 2025

Netizens' reactions to Guru Randhawa's tweet

Several netizens noted that Guru's cryptic tweet is a dig at Diljit Dosanjh. An internet user wrote, "Completely PR gimmick by @diljitdosanjh. Last time he wrote Panjab. I thought he did it by mistake. Guy knows how to remain relevant. His audience is big overseas. pure businessmen. Currently, AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla, and Guru Randhawa all don't like him. They have openly come up against him . he knows you have to play an emotional card, a shrewd-minded person." Another internet user wrote, "Let the people earn paaaji, their work is to create controversy to get attention." A netizen wrote, "No Diljit Dosanjh was hurt here."

