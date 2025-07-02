Diljit Dosanjh might be getting trolled for casting Hania Aamir in his latest Sardaar Ji 3, but the actor-singer is busy celebrating the success of his latest film, teasing his haters with the latest post.

Diljit Dosanjh might be facing heat from the netizens. His latest film, Sardaar Ji 3, is banned in India. But the horror-comedy is breaking and setting new records overseas, and now the actor-singer has responded to the audience's reception. Ever since, Sardaar Ji 3 promotions started, netizens have been trolling him for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the lead role. Though Sardaar Ji 3 is banned in India, the film continued to rake in millions overseas, scoring the highest-grossing weekend in Pakistan for any Indian film. Now Diljit Dosanjh celebrated the success of Sardaar Ji 3, which was even an indirect dig at haters.

Here's the latest post of Diljit Dosanjh

On Wednesday, Diljit dropped a carousel post, posing from his journey in his charter plane. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama with a brown turban, Diljit is seen giving a twirl to his moustache, which is his indirect reply to naysayers. The highlight of the post is Diljit posing while stepping out of his plane, and the Indian flag is seen beside the plane's door. Diljit posing with the Indian flag is more than a befitting reply to haters. Diljit shared the photos with the caption, "Sardaar Ji 3 Smashing Records Overseas."

Netizens' reaction to Diljit's latest post

As soon as Diljit shared the post, it went viral and divided the netizens. While a majority of netizens are seen supporting him, another section of netizens continues calling him 'gaddaar (traitor).' A netizen wrote, "Theatre seat ni mil rahi - Cali all booked." Another netizen wrote, "All Kashmiris stand with you, Diljit Dosanjh." One of the netizens wrote, "pehli baar controversy te mazze aa rahe. Puri agg lae pae."

About Sardaar Ji 3 box office collection

Sardaar Ji 3 was released in cinemas on June 27. Till now, the film has earned Rs 18 crores, out of which Rs 11 crores came from Pakistan. The film marked its biggest opening day ever for an Indian film in Pakistan (Rs 3.50 crore), surpassing Sultan’s record.

