Deepika Padukone, one of the biggest actresses in India, is currently in the news after reports of her walking out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ambitious film Spirit, starring Prabhas, went viral. As per media reports, Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga parted ways due to the actress's demands, including eight-hour workdays, a high salary, and a share in the film’s profits. Deepika Padukone allegedly demanded more than Rs 20 crore as remuneration, which did not sit well with the director. Amid this buzz, Deepika Padukone is now also being talked about for her debut film, Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But do you know how much Deepika Padukone charged for her debut film?

Deepika Padukone started her career with modeling, but her career took a drastic turn in 2007 after she starred in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, marking her debut in the Hindi film industry. Om Shanti Om featured Deepika Padukone in dual roles of a star in the 1970s, and later, an aspiring actress. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crores, Om Shanti Om earned Rs 152 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and the highest-grossing Hindi film ever at the time of its release.

Om Shanti Om catapulted Deepika Padukone's career, making her an overnight star. But how much did the actress earn for her debut film? You will be surprised to know that while Shah Rukh Khan charged crores, Deepika Padukone reportedly worked for free in her debut film. For Deepika Padukone, making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan was a gift in itself, so she decided to do the movie for free.

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has now established herself as one of the top leading actresses in the country, whose presence nothing but guarantees a hit. According to reports, Deepika Padukone now charges Rs 10-15 crore per film, making her one of the highest-paid leading actresses in the country. Deepika Padukone also enjoys an estimated net worth of over Rs 500 crores.

