Sandeep Reddy Vanga's breakthrough Bollywood directorial debut, Kabir Singh, completed six years, and he celebrated by praising Kiara Advani. His post was more of a cryptic reply to his fallout with Deepika Padukone.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is just two films old in Bollywood, but he's now considered the man who dares to break boundaries and narrates a story with his conviction. Vanga hailed for Telugu cinema, and he made his Bollywood debut with Kabir Singh, which was the Hindi remake of his own Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy. Sandeep's Bollywood breakthrough directorial debut has completed six years, and he dropped an appreciation post for his leading lady, Kiara Advani. Sandeep's post was more than a cryptic reply to his fallout with Deepika Padukone, who was ousted from Spirit by Vanga over their differences. Sandeep shared a photo of Preeti (Kiara Advani) on his social media with the caption, "Thanks for the love. 6 years for Kabir.(heart emoji)."

Netizens' reaction to Sandeep's post

Netizens have a mixed reaction to Sandeep's post, with many pointing out that he didn't ignore the main hero of the film, who played the titular role- Shahid Kapoor. However, Sandeep did mention Shahid in the caption. A netizen wrote, "Film ka hero toh Shahid Kapoor hai na." Another netizen wrote, "@shahidkapoor his way to Vanga Bhai ghar, realising his missing poster." One of the netizens wrote, "Kiara Poster veyyadaniki reason. She defended Kabir Singh...when everyone was saying it's a toxic movie.. Respect Vanga Saab."

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone's fallout

For the unversed, for Spirit, Sandeep finalised Deepika as his female lead opposite Prabhas. However, a few days later, there was news that Deepika had been removed from the project due to the differences between her and Vanga. Reportedly, Deepika wanted an 8-hour shift, a share in profits, and she even refused to dub her lines in Telugu. All these conditions led to Deepika's exit from Spirit. What followed was the articles stating that Deepika backed out of Spirit because she felt that the role was 'too bold' for her. Sandeep lost his cool and slammed her on X. Ultimately, Triptii Dimri bagged the role, marking her second collab with Vanga after Animal.