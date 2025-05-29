Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone's row after their much-publicised fallout during Spirit, Ajay Devgn and Kajol reacted to the new moms in the film industry who are obliged to work 8-hour shifts.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone's fallout over Spirit has now become a topic of discussion. Recently, Ajay Devgn has reacted to new moms in the film industry who are obliged to work an 8-hour shift. Ajay, along with his wife Kajol, attended the trailer launch of their upcoming film Maa. During the press conference, Kajol and Ajay were asked about their reaction on new moms being demanded to work for an 8-hour shoot.

While Kajol loved the idea of working less, Ajay Devgn made sense, and stated that any sensible filmmaker would agree if the new mother would like to work for 6 hours only. The Singham actor said, "It's not that it is not going down well with people. A lot of people understand. Most of the honest filmmakers would not have a problem with it. Also, other than new moms working for 8 hours, most people have started working for 8 hours. I think it's person-to-person, and most of the industry understands."

The context of the question and answer comes from the recent news of Deepika Padukone getting replaced in Spirit. One of the reasons for her exit is reportedly the demand to work for 8 hours, even though she has to manage her daughter, Dua, as well. However, none of these demands have been confirmed officially from either side.

About Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ugly fight

After Deepika was dropped and was replaced by Triptii Dimri, there were reports that Deepika quit the Prabhas-starrer due to its bold scenes. Vanga found it distasteful, and he labelled the articles expressing her views as 'dirty PR game'. Vanga took his thoughts to X, and without naming her, Kabir Singh director, wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo…. Agli baar poori kahani bolna… kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much. खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे!”