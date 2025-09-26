Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Amid Sameer Wankhede controversy, Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood set to return for Season 2

Rajat Bedi, who made his grand comeback with The Ba***ds of Bollywood as the struggling actor Jaraj Saxena, has stated that the second season is already in works. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the show is streaming on Netflix.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 09:45 PM IST

Amid Sameer Wankhede controversy, Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood set to return for Season 2
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Season 2 in works
Written and directed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan in his Bollywood debut, the satirical action drama series The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on September 18. Since its release, the show has become the talk of the town with the social media filled with its hilarious clips. Now, it has been confirmed that The Ba***ds of Bollywood will return for Season 2, despite ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against the makers.

Rajat Bedi, who made his grand comeback with the Aryan Khan's show as the struggling actor Jaraj Saxena, has stated that the second season is already in works. Speaking to News18, the Koi Mil Gaya actor said, "Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season."

Bedi also shared how Aryan cast him in the show as he shared, "One day, I got a surprise call from a colleague that Aryan is looking out for me. I was in Canada at that time. Aryan’s office got in touch with him and he told me that Aryan wants to meet me. I rushed to Mumbai. I remember the date also. It was December 21-22, 2022. Aryan came to receive me. He was very nervous about meeting me. He was planning for days about what he wants to talk to me"

"He was very sure that he wanted only me for the role. They had a casting director, who met the other actors. But when it came to me, I was the only actor Aryan met directly. If I didn’t do the role, he wouldn’t have this character in the show. I was so overwhelmed. But he had me at hello. I was getting an opportunity with SRK’s son and that too in his first venture. This show is going to go down in history. I wouldn’t care even if it was a small role", the Indian actor concluded.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Anya Singh, Sahher Bambba, Manish Chaudhari, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Vijayant Kohli in the leading roles. The show also has more than 20 stars making cameo appearances - Emraan Hashmi, Karan Johar, Arshad Warsi, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Badshah among others.

