BOLLYWOOD

Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'

On Friday, the Mumbai Police has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 04:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'
Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have recently landed in trouble for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal in their now-defunct company Best Deal TV Private Limited. Amid these fraud allegations, Raj recently spoke about his marriage with Shilpa in his recent interview with Filmygyan.

Kundra said, "Shilpa and I are the wind between each other’s wings. And, I think people have seen that over the last 15 years. There have been so many ups and downs. Yet, we have stood strong with each other. The love stays for around a year or two and then it melts away. You become a father, you have kids, you have responsibilities, so the ‘coochie-koo’ love lessens somewhere. You have to be realistic about it. We have to say we love each other, we are partners for life, we’re soulmates, we’re going to stick together."

Sharing how he and Silpa nurture their marriage, Raj added, "Shilpa and I are very particular, we have our Friday night dates, where the husband and wife go out and when the kids ask where are you going? So we tell them, now it’s mom’s time. I always tell Shilpa that Indian parents tend to prioritise kids too much. I want to tell everyone that if you are in love, your kids will grow up and proceed with their lives, and by then you realise that you concentrated on them too much that your own relationship melted away."

On Friday, the Mumbai Police has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case. The LOC was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of the city police.

READ | Jolly LLB 3: Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking ban on release of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film

