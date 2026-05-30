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Amid rift with Ramesh Taurani, Vashu Bhagnani gets in legal trouble with PVR Inox over Rs 100 crore unpaid dues? Multiplex chain issue statement

PVR Inox has issued a statement over the reports of legal proceedings against Vashu Bhagnani for the unpaid dues of the Rs 100 crore deal during the release of Ganpath, Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 30, 2026, 08:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid rift with Ramesh Taurani, Vashu Bhagnani gets in legal trouble with PVR Inox over Rs 100 crore unpaid dues? Multiplex chain issue statement
Vashu Bhagnani (Image source: Twitter)
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PVR Inox Pictures has issued an official statement dismissing reports that it had initiated legal proceedings against veteran filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani and his production banner, Puja Entertainment, describing such claims as "misleading".

The clarification comes amid heightened attention around Bhagnani, who is currently involved in a legal dispute concerning the upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. At the same time, reports had surfaced alleging another legal flashpoint involving PVR Inox Pictures and Puja Entertainment over an alleged three-film agreement.

According to the reports, PVR Inox Pictures had allegedly entered into an understanding with Puja Entertainment involving the release of Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
It was further claimed that the company had paid a refundable advance of Rs 100 crore and that the agreement included provisions related to the films' commercial performance.

However, PVR Inox Pictures has now categorically denied the speculation. In its official media statement, the company said, "We've noted a recent media report about us and Mr. Vashu Bhagnani. The story is misleading and speculative - and does not reflect the facts or the nature of the relationship between the parties."

The statement further emphasised the long-standing association between the two sides, adding that PVR Inox Pictures and the Bhagnani family share a cordial professional relationship built on years of collaboration and mutual respect.

The company also praised producer Jackky Bhagnani, highlighting the positive working relationship between the organisations. "We also wish to appreciate Jackky Bhagnani's professionalism in all dealings between our companies - his commitment to carrying forward Vashu Ji's legacy has always been evident. Our interactions with him have always been constructive and collaborative, and we greatly value the positive relationship that we have built over the years," the statement said.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency and professional conduct, PVR Inox Pictures urged media organisations to exercise caution while reporting on unverified information. "We remain committed to maintaining strong relationships with our industry partners and conducting our business with transparency and professionalism. We urge media outlets to exercise due diligence and refrain from drawing conclusions based on unverified reports," the company stated in an Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Puja Films (@pooja_ent)

Puja Entertainment reposted PVR Inox Pictures's Instagram statement and wrote, "Thank you, PVR INOX Pictures, for your kind words and continued support. We deeply value our longstanding relationship and look forward to many more successful collaborations ahead."

The clarification arrives at a time when Vashu Bhagnani and his production house are engaged in an ongoing legal and public dispute related to 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', Bhagnani has alleged unauthorised recreation and reuse of songs associated with his earlier films, including 'Chunnari Chunnari' and 'Ishq Sona Hai' from 'Biwi No. 1.'

Earlier this week, producer Ramesh Taurani, Tips Industries, and the team behind 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' issued a joint statement rejecting Bhagnani's allegations, describing them as a "smear campaign" driven by "personal vendetta." The makers maintained that they are the lawful owners of the disputed songs and said the matter is now sub judice.

Bhagnani, meanwhile, has publicly maintained that his objections concern intellectual property rights and industry ethics. He has stated that he is not opposed to the film's release but is seeking permission, a settlement, or the removal of content he claims is linked to his intellectual property.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, the trailer of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' was launched recently. Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026. 

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