Amid relationship rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala reveals what she is looking for in her ideal partner

Sobhita Dhulipala has been reportedly dating Naga Chaitanya, who got separated from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October 2021. Since then, there has been a constant focus on the Major actress's life. In a recent interview, she shared how this spotlight does not bother her, but she would like people to talk more about her work, rather than her personal life.

Speaking to News18, Sobhita Dhulipala said, "What’s there to be bothered? If I say don’t say this, there’s no way people would know about it. I mean, it’s not a nice thing to talk about my own accomplishments. It’s not like I’m asking people to look at my accomplishments and the name I made for myself but it’s more like, I come from Vizag and I’ve worked hard at every step along the way. I’ve done many, many auditions before I landed my first part."

The actress further added, "If you’re going to see me or know me, I would rather you know me for my merits, hard work, and craft because that’s something that’s very precious to me. It’s not like, I go, 'Oh, how can they talk about my personal life?' I want to tell them, 'I've worked very hard on my craft, so at least look at this.' I'm not easily bothered."

Sobhita, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic Ponniyin Selvan 2, also revealed what qualities she is looking for in her ideal partner. "I look for grounding. I want someone who’s close to the earth and has that understanding that we’re all going to come and go and that life is short. I want him to be kind and good and know that we’re not everything (end all and be all)", she concluded.

The actress, who gained popularity through her lead role in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's series Made In Heaven, will be seen next in The Night Manager Part 2, the second part of Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor-starrer spy thriller, set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.



