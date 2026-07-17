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Amid Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, SC refuses release of animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath for THIS reason, advices makers to...

Mahaprabhu Jagannath was originally planned for a July 10 release; it got pushed to July 16, but then the High Court passed an order banning the film's release. Now the Supreme Court has given its verdict and provided the solution for the makers.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 02:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, SC refuses release of animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath for THIS reason, advices makers to...
A poster of Mahaprabhu Jagannath (Image source: Ele Animations)
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The Supreme Court on Friday refused the immediate release of the animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra and permitted the makers of the film to release it on or after July 28, when the Yatra concludes. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan refused the release of the film, noting that the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced on July 16 and will continue till July 27. 

What did the SC advise the film's producers? 

"After the Rath Yatra, you can release it," said Justice Nagarathna, as the bench refused to stay the Odisha High Court's interim order banning the film's release. "We permit the film to be exhibited on or after July 28, 2026. Appeal Disposed of," the bench ordered. It also issued notices to the Centre, Odisha government, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), temple administration and others on an appeal filed by the producer of the film, Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd, challenging the order passed by the High Court on July 15 banning the countrywide release of the film.

Why did the High Court ban the release of the animated film? 

The High Court banned the release of the film across the country for not strictly adhering to the religious text of the Skanda Purana. During the hearing, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing first for the filmmakers, urged the bench to allow the release of the film on July 17, the originally announced date.

Also read: Viral video: Ravi Kishan makes big reveal, ADMITS PM Narendra Modi gets 'anand' in Videsh Yatra, calls him 'ghumne-firne wale azaad parinda', netizens get furious

Why was the film supposed to be released on the announced date? 

Devadatt said crores of money have been invested and 300-odd theatres were chartered for the release of the film today. Kamat said the CBFC has cleared the film, and the same TV series has been in exhibition on a YouTube channel for a long time. The petition filed before the High Court had sought the cancellation of the film's certification and a ban on its public screening in the State while objecting to the portrayal of Lord Jagannath in the film and had sought a detailed judicial scrutiny. 

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