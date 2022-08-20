Amid Raksha Bandhan's debacle, Akshay Kumar admits his failure at box office, says 'I have to understand...'

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar didn't have a great run at the box office this year. His three major releases, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and recent released Raksha Bandhan tanked at the box office. Now, the actor is coming up with his next psychological thriller Cuttputlli. Akshay's next will not be released in the cinema, but it will premiere on the digital platform.

During the recent press launch of Cuttputlli, Kumar was asked about the dull phase of Bollywood, and whether OTT is a safe platform for the actors. Akshay quickly accepted his failure and said, "Films are not working, it's our fault. It is my fault. I have to make the changes. I have to understand what the audience wants. I have to change my thinking, about what films should I do. It's nobody else to be blamed, it's me." Akshay further added an actor can't escape scrutiny with an OTT release. "There is no safety net. That (films to be selected for OTT) also requires the confidence of people. To say 'yes we like the film.' Yaha bhi aapki film jaati hai, toh public dekhti hai, media dekhti hai. So, there's nothing called 'safe.' You have to work hard. Period."

In Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

Akshay Kumar said, “Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that’s what makes it unique!! Get ready for the KILL , multiple CHILLS and even more THRILLS ! Director Ranjit has done a brilliant job of narrating this thriller in a unique style …CUT some time from your busy schedule and watch CUTPUTLLI on Disney + Hotstar.”