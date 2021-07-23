Amid Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty says ‘only place life exists is now’, urges fans to watch ‘Hungama 2’

Shilpa Shetty has shared the poster of her upcoming movie ‘Hungama 2’ on Instagram and Twitter days after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the porn case.The actress has urged her fans to watch the film so that the team doesn’t suffer.

Shilpa captioned the post,

"I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, 'The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.' Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever," she wrote.

"So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra," she added.

Taking to the comment section, Mika Singh wrote ‘All the best’. Geeta Kapoor said, ‘Can’t wait to see it behen ..’ followed by red heart emojis.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty shared a screenshot of an excerpt from a book that began with a quote by James Thurber which read: "Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness."

It read, "We look back at the people who have hurt us with anger, the frustration we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear of the possibility that we might lose a job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one.

The place one needs to be is right here, right now -- not looking anxious at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is. I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."

Meanwhile, according to sources in Mumbai Crime Branch, a statement of Shilpa Shetty was being recorded in Raj Kundra's pornography case. The crime branch wants to know why Shilpa Shetty walked out of VIAAN Industries in December 2020.

For the unversed, ‘Hungama 2’ is directed by Priyadarshan and marks Shilpa's comeback to movies after seven years.