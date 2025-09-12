Amid property dispute, WhatsApp chats reveal Sunjay Kapur was HELPING ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, their kids to obtain them...

In the latest development of the much-reported property dispute of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, it is revealed that he was much closer to his ex-wife, Karisma Kapoor and their kids than what it was meant to be.

The inheritance battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate is making daily headlines with surprising revelations. In a recent development, it has been revealed that the late businessman was actually helping his former wife, Karisma Kapoor, and their children, Samirara and Kiaan, to obtain Portuguese citizenship.

As reported by News18, in the civil suit filed by Karisma’s children in the Delhi High Court, the WhatsApp chats and documents annexed to it reveal personal discussions between the former couple, which actually indicate deeper connections than previously reported. As per the on record material, Sunjay Kapur was encouraging Karisma Kapoor and their two kids to apply for Portuguese citizenship. The documents attached to the suit reveal viable steps being taken to secure overseas nationality for the family.

In one of the chats, documented in the suit, Sunjay informed Karisma that to obtain a Portuguese passport, she would have to give up on her Indian citizenship, as India does not permit dual citizenship. As the case progresses, the court will examine these materials.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued notice in a civil suit filed by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor‘s two children, seeking a share in the Rs 30,000 crore estate of their late industrialist father Sunjay Kapur.

Jyoti Singh from The Bench of Justice demanded the issuance of summons to the defendants, and sought written statements within two weeks. Counterparts to follow within one week thereafter. The Court issued notice on the interim relief sought, and demanded replies in two weeks, responses within one week. The next matter is on October 9.

Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, has been asked to file a complete list of all movable and immovable assets of the deceased along with her reply. The matter will now be heard after three weeks for consideration of an ad-interim injunction. Reportedly, the Court noted, “Once I register the suit, the doctrine of lis will apply."

Karisma Kapoor’s children alleged that Priya Kapur forged Sunjay Kapur’s will to take complete control of his assets. In the response, Priya Kapur contended that the plaintiffs are 'already beneficiaries' under the trust and had received assets worth Rs 1,900 crore a few days before the case was filed. However, after Karisma's kids, even Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, also objected to the will.