Amid property dispute, Sunjay Kapur's sister REVEALS Karisma Kapoor's kids were 'cut off' from his will: 'We’ve not been allowed to...'

Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur, has called out his third wife, now widow Priya Sachdev, for being the sole beneficiary of the late businessman's will.

The late businessman Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate has sparked a property dispute between his widow Priya Sachdev and his kids with Karisma Kapoor, and even his mother, Rani Kapur. Amid the while controversy, Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur, shared her thoughts on the legal battle. In an interview with HT City, Mandhira expressed that it is 'sad' that Sunjay and Karisma's kids- Samiara and Kiaan- are dragged into this legal tussle for their rights. She further called out Priya for keeping his will away from Rani, and it's nothing short of a nightmare for them.

Mandhira from the UK said that they’ve not been allowed to grieve since Sunjay’s death, and it’s been a constant shock every day. "My mother (Rani Surinder Kapur) did not want to take this to court, and we still hope that Priya would come forward and give us what we are asking for. It’s been unfortunate that his children have been cut off from his will,” she said. Mandhira further added, "My mother should be able to decide what’s going to whom. It’s been horrible. It’s like I keep saying, it’s a nightmare we want to wake up from, and we’re not being allowed to even grieve."

Mandhira on Sunjay's relationship with his kids from Karisma Kapoor

Mandhira Kapur asserted that the late businessman had a very good bond with Samiara and Kiaan, thus making it more bizarre that Priya is the sole beneficiary of his will. "We’ve always had good relationships. I think if anyone knew my brother and his relationship with his children, this is the most bizarre thing that has come out: that they’ve been cut off, and Priya is the sole beneficiary of this will."

The latest update on Priya Sachdev- Sunjay Kapur's family over the property dispute

After Karisma's kids filed a civil suit against Priya and even Sunjay's mother claimed Rs 10000 crore assets, the Delhi High Court directed Priya to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay as of the day of his death. and listed the matter for the next hearing scheduled for October 9.