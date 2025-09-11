Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG relief to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rajasthan HC stays FIR filed against actors in 'defective' car endorsement

Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire 70% of its workers due to...

THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees to save over Rs 88000000000 by 2026 end

Amid property dispute, Sunjay Kapur's sister REVEALS Karisma Kapoor's kids were 'cut off' from his will: 'We’ve not been allowed to...'

Who is Charlie Kirk shooter? Viral video captures elderly man in custody

Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki poised to lead interim government, death toll rises to 30: Check key developments

Donald Trump's FIRST REACTION out after ally Charlie kirk shot dead at Utah University event, says, 'No one understood...'

Trump ally Charlie Kirk dies after being shot at Utah College event; suspect still on the loose

DNA TV Show: Why Israel carried out airstrikes on US' friend Qatar

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff-starrer sees major dip, Vivek Agnihotri film is massive flop

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG relief to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rajasthan HC stays FIR filed against actors in 'defective' car endorsement

BIG relief to Shah Rukh, Deepika, Rajasthan HC stays FIR filed against actors

Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire 70% of its workers due to...

Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire 70% of its workers

THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees to save over Rs 88000000000 by 2026 end

THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amid property dispute, Sunjay Kapur's sister REVEALS Karisma Kapoor's kids were 'cut off' from his will: 'We’ve not been allowed to...'

Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur, has called out his third wife, now widow Priya Sachdev, for being the sole beneficiary of the late businessman's will.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 07:06 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid property dispute, Sunjay Kapur's sister REVEALS Karisma Kapoor's kids were 'cut off' from his will: 'We’ve not been allowed to...'
Sunjay Kapur with family
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The late businessman Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate has sparked a property dispute between his widow Priya Sachdev and his kids with Karisma Kapoor, and even his mother, Rani Kapur. Amid the while controversy, Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur, shared her thoughts on the legal battle. In an interview with HT City, Mandhira expressed that it is 'sad' that Sunjay and Karisma's kids- Samiara and Kiaan- are dragged into this legal tussle for their rights. She further called out Priya for keeping his will away from Rani, and it's nothing short of a nightmare for them. 

Mandhira from the UK said that they’ve not been allowed to grieve since Sunjay’s death, and it’s been a constant shock every day. "My mother (Rani Surinder Kapur) did not want to take this to court, and we still hope that Priya would come forward and give us what we are asking for. It’s been unfortunate that his children have been cut off from his will,” she said. Mandhira further added, "My mother should be able to decide what’s going to whom. It’s been horrible. It’s like I keep saying, it’s a nightmare we want to wake up from, and we’re not being allowed to even grieve." 

Mandhira on Sunjay's relationship with his kids from Karisma Kapoor

Mandhira Kapur asserted that the late businessman had a very good bond with Samiara and Kiaan, thus making it more bizarre that Priya is the sole beneficiary of his will. "We’ve always had good relationships. I think if anyone knew my brother and his relationship with his children, this is the most bizarre thing that has come out: that they’ve been cut off, and Priya is the sole beneficiary of this will." 

The latest update on Priya Sachdev- Sunjay Kapur's family over the property dispute 

After Karisma's kids filed a civil suit against Priya and even Sunjay's mother claimed Rs 10000 crore assets, the Delhi High Court directed Priya to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay as of the day of his death. and listed the matter for the next hearing scheduled for October 9.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 launch; here's why
Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 launch; here's why
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs UAE live on TV, online?
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs UAE
Made in Rs 456 crores, this film recovered its budget in 3 days, earned Rs 1600 crores, beats Baaghi 4, War 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, it is..
Made in Rs 456 crores, this film earned Rs 1600 crore in 3 days, it is...
This film ended Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's partnership, director ditched action star to make movie with..., it failed in cinemas, but became hit on TV
This film ended Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's partnership, it is...
Nepal Protest: Is US behind political turmoil? Donald Trump's game plan exposed? How does closeness to China irk Washington?
Nepal Protest: Is US behind political turmoil? Donald Trump's game plan exposed?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE