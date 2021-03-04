Headlines

Amid pregnancy rumours, Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech announces break from social media

"I'll be going off social media for a while. Wish me luck in the real world," Hazel wrote in her Instagram post.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 04, 2021, 10:04 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife, actor Hazel Keech on Thursday announced in an Instagram post that she is taking a break from her phone, and consequently from social media. 

While she asked her Insta-family to wish her luck for the "real world", Hazel also mentioned in her post that she will be back, but "not too soon". In addition, Hazel also requested that those who have her number to kindly call rather than send her a message.

“My phone and I are going on a break. I know this will come as a shock to most of you, but it's ok, sometimes we need this time apart to remember how to live as individuals rather than being completely dependent on each other,” she wrote.

She added, "And so I'll be going off social media for a while. Wish me luck in the real world. If you have my number, call me rather than messaging. I'll be back... Not too soon."

For the unversed, Hazel who played Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's friend in 'Bodyguard', has taken a break from films as well. 

Meanwhile, after former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a video of him celebrating his wife Hazel Keech's birthday, veryone started speculating if she was preggers. That's because, Hazel kept sitting on a chair while cutting her birthday cake and most of her body parts were covered by the table. 

And now with Hazel announcing she is going off social media, seems like the rumours of her being pregnant aren't going to die down anytime soon. 

