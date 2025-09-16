Amid pregnancy rumours, Katrina Kaif's confession of absence of her father goes viral: 'When I have kids, I want them to..'

As the pregnancy rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attract headlines, an old interview of Katrina discussing her void of a father-figure goes viral.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be welcoming their first child this year, and their pregnancy rumours have spread like wildfire. As per the reports, the duo are in London, busy welcoming their first child. However, there is no official confirmation about the same from either actor. Amid the pregnancy rumours, an old interview of Katrina about her take on parenthood goes viral. For the unversed, Katrina Turquotte was raised by a single mother, Suzanne Turquotte, who got separated from her father. She, along with her seven siblings, has seen several ups and downs in their life.

In a 2019 conversation with Filmfare, Katrina reflected on the absence of a father figure in her life and shared her concept of ideal parenthood. "Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents.” The Namastey London actress further added that every time she has gone through something emotionally hard, she was compelled to think that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support.

The Race actress further recalled the conversation she had with her mother, and added, "I asked her what you were thinking when you had so many children, and how you did it on your own. But in the last few years, what my mom had to say about life has been much more helpful to me. It bears more weight. Now that you can see things from a distance, you realise it must have been tough for her.”

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pregnancy rumours

As per the reports, Vicky and Katrina are expecting their first child, and the baby is due in October-November. According to NDTV sources, Katrina is expecting her first child, and she will take a long maternity break once the baby arrives. Sources also revealed that she wishes to be a hands-on mother. On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Chhaava, which is the highest-grossing film of 2025. Katrina, on the other side was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.