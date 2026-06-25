Amid Pranit More's Rs 370 biryani row, Madhur Virli's rape joke; Akshay Kumar says he has 'tremendous respect' for stand-up comics

As the Indian stand-up comedy scene faces backlash over controversies involving Pranit More and Madhur Virli, Akshay Kumar has said, "I have tremendous respect for stand-up comedians. Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult."

Akshay Kumar says it has been always challenging to make people laugh, but the job has become tougher in the social media age where everyone is exposed to funny reels, memes and stand up acts. "It has become much more challenging. Today there are reels, memes and comedy content everywhere. But comedy is like a huge river, it never dries up. There are so many forms of comedy, there's physical comedy, situational comedy, slapstick comedy, dark humour. If you open Instagram, you'll find endless memes and funny videos. There are so many comedy shows and talented stand-up comedians creating fresh material. But making people laugh remains one of the most difficult things to do. People often underestimate comedy. I have tremendous respect for stand-up comedians. Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult," Akshay told PTI

The Hera Pheri actor's remarks come at a time when the Indian stand-up comedy scene has come under intense scrutiny following two separate controversies. Comedian Pranit More faced massive backlash after a viral crowd-work clip from his show featured an audience member suggesting that spending Rs 370 on a biryani date entitled him to physical intimacy, with critics accusing the performance of normalising misogyny and non-consensual behaviour. Amid the uproar, another storm erupted after an old clip of comedian Madhur Virli resurfaced, showing him making a joke about rape and sexual violence. The video triggered widespread outrage, with many arguing that such material trivialises sexual assault and crosses the line between dark humour and insensitivity.

Meanwhile, Akshay's most recent project is Welcome To The Jungle. The comedy is the third installment in the Welcome franchise and has began paid previews from Thursday evening with full-fledged release on Friday. The film has Akshay leading a cast that includes over 30 actors, including Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta and many more. Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.

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