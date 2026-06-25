FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: FIR lodged, know their names, 2 arrested

Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: FIR lodged, 2 arrested

Meet Ireland's Jai Moondra, Rajasthan-born pacer set for T20I debut against India

Meet Ireland's Jai Moondra, Rajasthan-born pacer set for T20I debut against IND

Sanjay Dutt in legal trouble, Delhi High Court restrains his company for using 'Godfather' trademark for whisky

Delhi HC restrains Sanjay Dutt's company for using 'Godfather' mark for whisky

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality

Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amid Pranit More's Rs 370 biryani row, Madhur Virli's rape joke; Akshay Kumar says he has 'tremendous respect' for stand-up comics

As the Indian stand-up comedy scene faces backlash over controversies involving Pranit More and Madhur Virli, Akshay Kumar has said, "I have tremendous respect for stand-up comedians. Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 09:39 PM IST

Amid Pranit More's Rs 370 biryani row, Madhur Virli's rape joke; Akshay Kumar says he has 'tremendous respect' for stand-up comics
Akshay Kumar, Pranit More, Madhur Virli
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Akshay Kumar says it has been always challenging to make people laugh, but the job has become tougher in the social media age where everyone is exposed to funny reels, memes and stand up acts. "It has become much more challenging. Today there are reels, memes and comedy content everywhere. But comedy is like a huge river, it never dries up. There are so many forms of comedy, there's physical comedy, situational comedy, slapstick comedy, dark humour. If you open Instagram, you'll find endless memes and funny videos. There are so many comedy shows and talented stand-up comedians creating fresh material. But making people laugh remains one of the most difficult things to do. People often underestimate comedy. I have tremendous respect for stand-up comedians. Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult," Akshay told PTI

The Hera Pheri actor's remarks come at a time when the Indian stand-up comedy scene has come under intense scrutiny following two separate controversies. Comedian Pranit More faced massive backlash after a viral crowd-work clip from his show featured an audience member suggesting that spending Rs 370 on a biryani date entitled him to physical intimacy, with critics accusing the performance of normalising misogyny and non-consensual behaviour. Amid the uproar, another storm erupted after an old clip of comedian Madhur Virli resurfaced, showing him making a joke about rape and sexual violence. The video triggered widespread outrage, with many arguing that such material trivialises sexual assault and crosses the line between dark humour and insensitivity.

Meanwhile, Akshay's most recent project is Welcome To The Jungle. The comedy is the third installment in the Welcome franchise and has began paid previews from Thursday evening with full-fledged release on Friday. The film has Akshay leading a cast that includes over 30 actors, including Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta and many more. Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.

READ | Alka Yagnik breaks silence on viral wheelchair video at Padma Awards amid health struggle: 'I was simply fatigued'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: FIR lodged, know their names, 2 arrested
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: FIR lodged, 2 arrested
Amid Pranit More's Rs 370 biryani row, Madhur Virli's rape joke; Akshay Kumar says he has 'tremendous respect' for stand-up comics
Amid Pranit More, Madhur Virli's row; Akshay Kumar praises stand-up comics
Meet Ireland's Jai Moondra, Rajasthan-born pacer set for T20I debut against India
Meet Ireland's Jai Moondra, Rajasthan-born pacer set for T20I debut against IND
'Melody' Poll?: Will Italian PM Giorgia Meloni contest election from Delhi? This is what her minister said
Will Italian PM Giorgia Meloni contest election from Delhi?
Sanjay Dutt in legal trouble, Delhi High Court restrains his company for using 'Godfather' trademark for whisky
Delhi HC restrains Sanjay Dutt's company for using 'Godfather' mark for whisky
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement