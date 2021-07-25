Amid pornography case, Raj Kundra brutally trolled for his novel ‘How not to make money’

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, was arrested in a pornographic case a few days back prompting a re-examination of his life and utterances on social media

The most recent thing to come to light is his 2013 novel, titled, ‘How Not To Make Money,' in light of recent events.

People have been sharing posts about the book on social media, particularly Twitter. Sharing an old tweet of Raj in which he was promoting his book, a person wrote, ‘In the list of things that didn’t age well’

In the list of things that didn’t age well pic.twitter.com/1N32Dd2Tnz — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) July 20, 2021

Spend to read “how not to make money”, and well there’s the other thing about this tweet, I think it’s called hypocrisy. July 20, 2021

The plot synopsis for How Not To Make Money reads as,

When booze smugglers Jai and Mike reconsider their options after another close brush with the law, their friend Aziz, a corporate lawyer comes up with a plan for all of them to rake in even more money with less risk. Setting up an undetectable, foolproof scam, the boys who grew up together in the same London neighbourhood are now going to grow rich together, and quick. As with the best laid plans, they’d not counted on a few bumps along the way in the form of the intrepid fraud investigator who picks up on their trail, and Pam, the femme fatale whose sari blouses leave less to the imagination than bikinis, who has her eye set firmly on Jai. Knowing you have to risk it big to make it big, the boys put everything on the line in this high-speed thrill ride of a novel. But will they come out laughing or are they walking into a trap?

For the unversed, A Mumbai court on Friday sent Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till 27th July in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films.

Mumbai Police told the Court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.