Amid Pathaan success, Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood over 'Hindu hate narrative': 'Agar maine triumph over hate suna...'

Kangana Ranaut-Pathaan

Currently, Bollywood and loyal moviegoers are celebrating the success of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Audiences, trade experts, and the Bollywood fraternity are calling the victory of Pathaan a 'triumph of love over hate.'

However, Kangana Ranaut has tweeted and warned the Bollywood industry not too spread the 'false narrative' of Hindu hate. The actress tweeted, "Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi, (Bollywood don't create a narrative about suffering Hindu hate, if I heard the term 'triumph over hate' again, I will take your class, like I did it yesterday), enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics."

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan." Ranaut further continued that Indians have loved the film, despite the movie having shown 'enemy nation' Pakistan in good light. She tweeted, "Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies."

Then Kangana added that Pathaan is just a film but will not have a larger impact on the country. She added, "Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram (Whoever has high hopes please note, Pathaan is just a film. The country will still echo Jai Shri Ram)."

On the other side, SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham-starrer Pathaan grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide, within two days of release.