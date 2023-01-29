Amid Pathaan blockbuster success, Neha Dhupia recalls her old statement: 'Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan'

Shah Rukh Khan-Neha Dhupia/Instagram

It was in 2004 when the actress Neha Dhupia while promoting her erotic film Julie had said, "Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan", adding that since Khan was not in her film so she had put "oodles of sex" in the movie released nineteen years back. As Shah Rukh's latest Pathaan has turned out to be a mammoth blockbuster, the actress's old statement resurfaced on social media.

When a Twitter user tagged Neha on Saturday, January 28, and wrote, "Almost 2 decades back @NehaDhupia had given a statement 'only sex or #ShahRukhKhan sells ' and that stays true even today!", the actress quote-tweeted him, "20 years on, my statement rings true. This is not an "actor's career" but a "King's reign"! #KingKhan @iamsrk", adding both hands raised emoji.

20 years on, my statement rings true.

On Thursday, Neha shared her review of the action-packed entertainer, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, on her Twitter handle after watching the film. The actress wrote, "It was a packed house, there were whistles, there was cheer and our hearts rejoiced...we laughed on the beat, we applauded on every dialogue and we jumped out of our seats on cue each time #pathaan kicked @iamsrk thank you for you...this is what cinematic victory looks like!".

"@iamsrk The love we have for you is hard to explain. @deepikapadukone you set the screen on fire with your gaze and your kicks and tricks #JohnAbraham u make bad look so good! @BeingSalmanKhan we would go back to the cinemas to watch the best cameo in history #pathaan is here to stay!!!", she concluded.

The Siddharth Anand-directed actioner has become the fastest Hindi film to collect Rs 400 crore worldwide gross as it has earned 429 crore within four days of its release, out of which Rs 265 cross gross has come from India and Rs 164 cross gross has come from overseas. Talking about the net collections, Pathaan has earned Rs 220 crore net from the domestic box office.



