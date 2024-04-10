Twitter
Watch: Amid patch-up rumours, Disha Patani attends screening of Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, fans react

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have made headlines for their relationship, and the latter's latest appearance has sent strong hints for patch-up among fans.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 11:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Disha Patani at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan screening (Image source: Twitter, IMDb)
Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have grabbed headlines for their rumoured relationship. Even though the duo never admitted to dating each other, they have always maintained that they are close friends. With there are rumours that a patch-up might be on the cards, Tiger Shroff was joined by Disha Patani at the special screening of Bade Miya Chote Miyan at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

Looking pretty in a pink top, Disha was spotted in her car, making her way to the screening on Wednesday evening. Disha had minimal makeup and left her hair open. As the paps captured her, Disha smiled for the cameras. Soon after, Tiger was also spotted in his car, looking sporty in a sleeveless shirt.

Soon after the video was uploaded, it went viral and netizens reacted to the 'rumoured patch-up'. A fan wrote, "Lagta hai sab thik hai." Another fan wrote, "It's good they're back." One of Tiger's fans wrote, "She's looking pretty, aacha ho agar patch up ho jaye."

Recently, during a recent interview with Times Now, Tiger opened up about his relationship status. When asked, "Are you single? Aapki zindagi kis Disha mein jaa rahi hai?” To this, Tiger replied, “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein… aur wo hai mera kaam (I have only one direction/focus in my life which is my work).” This comes days after Akshay teased Tiger about Disha at the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. On being asked what advice would he want to give Tiger, Akshay said, “Tiger se main yehi kehna chahunga ke humesha ek hee disha mein raha karo.” He then burst into laughter. Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar were also seen laughing at the dig.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the negative lead. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to debut in theatres on April 11. The movie will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

