Ali Zafar has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan ensured he was not removed from Dear Zindagi after the 2016 Uri attack. The Pakistani actor's revelation comes amid the controversy surrounding Netflix's first Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which AICWA has urged PM Modi to ban in India.

Ali Zafar has revealed that his role in Dear Zindagi was reshot with another actor following the 2016 Uri attack, but Shah Rukh Khan ensured that he was not removed from the film. The Pakistani actor, whose last Bollywood appearance was in the Alia Bhatt-starrer, recalled how the film's director Gauri Shinde and producer Shah Rukh Khan stood by him despite the political tensions between India and Pakistan at the time. Speaking on Waseem Abbas's podcast, Ali Zafar reflected on his Bollywood career and said he was fortunate to have received considerable respect for his work during his time in the Indian film industry. "I was lucky and blessed that I worked there (Bollywood) as a leading man for four, five, six years. I got a lot of respect for my work," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan ensured Ali Zafar wasn't removed from Dear Zindagi

Ali revealed that Dear Zindagi, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, was his last Hindi film. He played Rumi, a musician, in the 2016 film, but his portions were reshot with another actor following the Uri attack and the subsequent political fallout. However, director Gauri Shinde and Shah Rukh Khan ensured that he was not removed from the film. "Dear Zindagi was my last film. It featured Shah Rukh Khan with Alia Bhatt. At that time, the Pulwama attacks happened. Politically, all those things ended. In fact, my part in Dear Zindagi was completely reshot with another actor. I was playing the character of Rumi, a musician. But the director took the stand that she wanted me and Shah Rukh Khan also requested the makers to keep my part," he recalled.

While Ali referred to the Pulwama attack, he was likely talking about the Uri attack in 2016, as Dear Zindagi was released that year. The Pulwama attack took place in 2019. Following the Uri attack, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution calling for Pakistani artists to be banned from working in Indian films.

SRK's Special Request for Ali Zafar! Listen to Pakistani actor Ali Zafar "I was working in the movie Dear Zindagi, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt. Then a terrorist attack took place in India, leading to a ban on Pakistani artists. I was almost replaced, but the director wanted me. SRK even requested officials to let me remain in the film." Why was SRK requesting officials to retain a Pakistani actor despite the ban? November 24, 2026

Ali Zafar's comments come amid Pakistani Netflix series controversy

Ali's revelation come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which is being billed as Pakistan's first Netflix series. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the series not be released in India. The organisation has also urged the government to introduce a law permanently banning Pakistani entertainment content from Indian screens. Headlined by Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Sanam Saeed, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 4.

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