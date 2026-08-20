Amid Operation Safed Sagar's success, Siddharth says he will 'never play a bad person', reveals he has never done 'item songs where 1 woman is...'

Siddharth revealed that he has made sure not to play a bad person, and even if he does, he'll make sure that his villain character gets brutally murdered.

Actor Siddharth, who is currently enjoying the success of Operation Safed Sagar, opened up about his role choices, emphasizing that he would never play and glorify a bad person. Amid the recently released Netflix series, the Rang De Basanti actor has made himself an offbeat actor in his career. His selective choices of projects and roles allow him to be a real performer. Recently, Siddharth talked about his ethics as an actor, asserting that if he’s not playing a hero, he is always an actor.

I'll not play a bad person: Siddharth

The actor said, "I am playing a hero who would like to be a real hero, be a good person. If I’m not playing a hero, I’m always an actor. I don’t always have to play a hero. I will not play a bad person and make you think he’s a hero. That happens; then it’s not a Siddharth film."

Why has Siddharth never done item numbers?

Explaining why he has never been a part of item songs, he continues, "I’ve never done item songs where one woman is surrounded by forty men who can do whatever they want with her. If I’m playing a villain, then I can do that because that villain gets brutally murdered and I’m okay with that. I don’t want to be a bad person who wins in the end and makes people want to be him when they go home."

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Siddharth's role in Operation Safed Sagar

In Operation Safed Sagar, Siddharth plays a real war hero, Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, in a series revolving around the contributions of the Indian Air Force. No excess. No drama. Just pure performance and pure grit. The series is currently streaming on Netflix. Siddharth's other popular works include Jigarthanda, Chithha, Nuvvostanante Nenoddanta, Bommarillu, and Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi.