Amid nepotism debate, Sonakshi Sinha deactivates Twitter account, disables Instagram's comment section

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha has announced that she has deactivated her Twitter account as she has finally had enough of social media trolling and bullying. She deactivated her account on Saturday and said she was doing it to protect her sanity.

Sharing a GIF of Amy Poehler throwing a peace out sign at an awards show, Sonakshi wrote, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out."

This was her final tweet after which she immediately deleted her account. She later shared a screenshot of the same and wrote on Instagram, "Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter (Let the fire rage on, I don’t care)."

Sonakshi also appears to have disabled all comments on her Instagram posts. Sonakshi's steps come after "star kids" have been at the receiving end of trolls since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, Sonakshi lashed out at "certain people trying to garner publicity" from Sushant’s death. She had written, "The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity... PLEASE just stop. Your spewing negativity, hate, and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really."

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and was said to be depressed for a long time. Investigations into his death are currently ongoing.