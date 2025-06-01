The topic of nepotism is a never-ending debate. Amid this chatter, actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about what he aspires to leave for his kids. The Race actor talked about what really matters to him when it comes to the kind of legacy he wants to build.

Saif shared his thoughts about the same at a global event, offering a deeper look into the values that guide his career. Rather than focusing on wealth, royalty or recognition, Saif said he wants to be remembered for the emotional impact he leaves behind, both through his work and in real life.

Reflecting on his late father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, he said, “A good story about how you helped someone — that’s the legacy I want. Not the money. Not the fame. My father’s best stories weren’t about how many runs he scored. They were about how he made people feel." Khan further added, “If someone says, ‘Your father told me to relax when I was nervous’ — that’s the kind of story I’d like to leave behind too.”

In the same event, he even reflected his value for family time. He said, “I’m at that crazy age where I have to call both my mom and my children. You think it’s just your parents you have to check on — then you realise it’s both." For Saif, showing up for your loved ones is what life is all about. “Working is important, yes. But so is cooking pasta together, having a meal, and focusing on the kids. That’s the real glue of life,” asserted Saif.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Jewel Thief. Looking ahead, Saif has an exciting lineup of films. He’s set to return for Race 4, and he’s also working on a biopic with director Rahul Dholakia. In addition, he has two untitled films in the pipeline — one with director Priyadarshan and another with Hansal Mehta. As per the reports, Saif is currently preparing for all four projects.