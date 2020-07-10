Amid nepotism debate, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda likely to enter Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is a superstar and so is his son Abhishek Bachchan who is currently basking in the rave reviews of Breathe: Into the Shadows. Now, if reports are to be believed, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda is all set to enter the world of Bollywood.

Agastya has been making several appearances on his mother's as well as his Amitabh's social media accounts. The 19-year-old, who shares his tall and charming good looks with his grand-dad seems also enjoys quite the fan-following on social media and has allegedly got movie offers that he will pursue when he feels he is ready, Zee News reported.

Agastya has been in Mumbai for the entirety of the lockdown and was also recently spotted attending aunt Neetu Kapoor's intimate birthday party in which Karan Johar also made an appearance. His mother Shweta has often made it clear that she does not want her kids to join the film industry. She had spoken about the same when she had appeared in the last season of Koffee With Karan along with her brother Abhishek.

Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda who recently graduated is also on her way to explore other ventures, however, it seems like Agastya is keen on being part of the showbiz.