Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, his name has also been linked up with Nimrat Kaur.

Nimrat Kaur has been under the spotlight after she has been linked with Abhishek Bachchan amid his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A malicious Reddit post claimed that Abhishek cheated on his wife Aishwarya with Nimrat while shooting for the 2022 film Dasvi.

Amid these rumours, The Lunchbox actress took to her Instagram and showed off her singing talent in her latest video. Nimrat is heard singing the track Phir Chhidi Raat Baat Phoolon Ki in the clip. The song is originally from the 1982 film Bazaar and is composed by Khayyam, written by Makhdoom Mohiuddin, and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Talat Aziz.

Netizens showered praises on her singing in the comments section. One netizen wrote, "More than the song Nimrat Kaur, it’s ur devotion and energy that is highly impressive! Loved every bit of it ", while another added, "You should be jailed for your sweetness." Another comment read, "Ethereal voice. You sound like a siren".

Meanwhile, the Bachchan family has chosen not to respond to Abhishek and Nimrat's affair rumours. However, a source close to the family told Zoom that the Bachchans are extremely angry. "There is not an iota of truth to these rumours. We wonder why the lady (Nimrat Kaur) has not issued a denial. Abhishek is not the kind to cheat on his wife. He has been fully faithful to his wife throughout the marriage. Why would he suddenly take off at a tangent when the marriage is facing turbulent weather?", the source was quoted telling the portal.

In the last few months, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. But neither of them has given any clarification or responded to these rumours. Their divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. These rumours intensified after Abhishek liked an Instagram post on 'grey divorces.'



