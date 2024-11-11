Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce rumours, the former's name has been linked with Nimrat Kaur.

Nimrat Kaur has been grabbing headlines after her name was linked with Abhishek Bachchan amid his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A malicious Reddit post randomly claimed, without any proof, that Abhishek cheated on his wife Aishwarya with Nimrat while shooting for the 2022 film Dasvi.

Amid these rumours, The Lunchbox actress took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories. It read, "Our journey is about being more deeply involved in life and yet less attached to it." The philosophical quote is attributed to the American spiritual guru Ram Dass, whose real name was Richard Alpert.





The Bachchan family has chosen not to respond to Abhishek and Nimrat's affair rumours. However, a source close to the family told Zoom that the Bachchan are extremely angry. "There is not an iota of truth to these rumours. We wonder why the lady (Nimrat Kaur) has not issued a denial. Abhishek is keeping mum as there is already so much happening in his life at the moment. He has been advised to stay completely out of any controversy. Where and how did this rumour (of an affair) start? You should think about this. Abhishek is not the kind to cheat on his wife. He has been fully faithful to his wife throughout the marriage. Why would he suddenly take off at a tangent when the marriage is facing turbulent weather?", the source was quoted telling the portal.

Meanwhile, in the last few months, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. But neither of them has given any clarification or responded to these rumours. Their divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. These rumours intensified after Abhishek liked an Instagram post on 'grey divorces.'

