Amid the linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, actress Nimrat Kaur turned to a fan girl and praised an artiste for his sheer excellence. Nimrat witnessed the live performance of the musical star and called herself lucky to experience his aura live.

Actress Nimrat Kaur is currently under the spotlight, closely observed by netizens due to malicious rumours of her linkup with Abhishek Bachchan. Amid the gossip and hectic work schedule, Nimrat took time for herself and attended Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert in Pune.

The actress shared her experience of attending the full-house concert and dropped photos and videos from the evening. After Nimrat shared her admiration and wishes for Diljit, the star singer-actor of Punjab noticed her post, and responded to her post, "Tusi Aeye c? Stage te aa jana c (You were there? You should have come to the stage)."

Nimrat also noticed Diljit's comment, and she gave a sweet reply to him, saying, "@diljitdosanjh that stage and spotlight belonged only and only to you!! Main taan bauhaut lucky si kay finally tuhaanoo main live vekh paayee, thank you tuhadi pure brilliance layee (I am very lucky to see you performing live. Thank you for your pure brilliance)."





On Monday, Nimrat took her thoughts of attending Diljit's concert from Pune and wrote, "Hona ni main recover...Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I’ve EVER been to. @diljitdosanjh chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr karan hamesha."

Nimrat Kaur's linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

From earlier this year, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been in the headlines over the divorce rumours. In the past month Abhishek's Davi co-star, Nimrat is also been dragged into the limelight, with netizens spreading linkup rumours with Abhishek. However, neither of them has either accepted or denied the rumours.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. The movie opened with positive reviews, but at the box office, it's struggling after a weak weekend. On the other hand, Nimrat was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, which was released in 2023.

