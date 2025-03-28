Amid the rumours of dating Sreeleela, Kartik Aaryan dropped a photo from their upcoming romantic drama. Fans can't stop raving about their chemistry, hoping to see them on the big screen soon.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for a romantic drama in Darjeeling, shared a heartfelt post revealing who he considers his true ‘zindagi.’ Surrounded by the scenic hills of the tea gardens of Darjeeling, the actor shared glimpses from his workstation on social media. Taking to his Instagram stories, he posted a serene video of tea gardens from his car and also added Papon and Sunidhi Chauhan’s popular track “Kyon.” Kartik also dropped a candid photo of him with actress Sreeleela from the sets. For the caption, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actor wrote, “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai,” and added red heart emojis.

In the picture, the two are seen sitting together amidst a beautifully landscaped garden, surrounded by nature’s calm and charm. The picture seems to be a still from the film, showing Kartik holding a glass of tea as he lovingly looks at Sreeleela, who shyly blushes and looks down. The actor is seen donning a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard. Sreeleela, on the other hand, looks charming in a pretty pink dress with her hair tied neatly in a ponytail.

Several pictures and videos from the sets have gone viral. One of the photos that surfaced online shows the duo riding a bike for a scene. Kartik Aaryan commenced filming Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated ‘Aashiqui 3,’ alongside Sreeleela in the scenic locales of Dooars, West Bengal.

Earlier in February, the ‘Dhamaka’ actor gave fans a glimpse of the project by sharing a teaser introducing Sreeleela, who will be making her Bollywood debut. Interestingly, the teaser did not disclose the film’s official title. The video featured Kartik in a rugged rockstar look, complete with long hair and a beard, as he strummed a guitar and serenaded a crowd with the soulful track “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.”

Interestingly, dating rumours surrounding Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela have been gathering momentum in recent days. The buzz grew stronger after Sreeleela was spotted at a family function hosted at Kartik’s home, sparking chatter among fans. Adding fuel to the rumours, Kartik’s mother, Mala Tiwari, made headlines at the IIFA Awards 2025 by expressing her wish for a “good doctor” as her future daughter-in-law.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)