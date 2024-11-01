Nimrat Kaur continues grabbing headlines, however, this time she's attracted eyeballs not for her comment on her co-star Abhishek Bachchan, but for sharing a video made with her 'favourite person'.

Actress Nimrat Kaur is in the news for the distasteful link-up rumours of an alleged love affair with Abhishek Bachchan. Amid the rumours, Nimrat dropped an adorable, special video on the festive occasion of Diwali. Nimrat shared a reel on her Instagram in which she is recording a message for her followers. What makes the video so special is that she's accompanied by her 'favourite human', her grandmother.

Nimrat and her nani records Diwali wishing for the actress' fans. Before they wish Happy Diwali to the audience, Nimrat talks to nani in Punjabi, explaining to her why they are making the reel. Nimrat's nani's wishes netizens Happy Diwali first in theth Punjabi and then in Hindi at the request of Nimrat. Nimrat shared the video with the caption, "हम अभी दिवाली के लिए तय्यार नहीं हैं…बाक़ी की wishes रात को मिलेंगी…Happy Diwali all from Naniji and all of us at home! #happydiwali #myhome #favhuman #nanihal."

Soon after Nimrat shared the video, it went viral for the adorable chemistry of the actress with her granny. A netizen wrote, "This is so adorable. Can’t stop smiling. Stay Blessed dear." Another netizen wrote, "She is so cute, reminded me of my nani. Happy Diwali to her and you all." One of the netizens wrote, "So cute a very happy Diwali to cutie pie and adorable Biji and lots of good wishes for health and happiness to you and all your family members." An internet user wrote, "A very Happy Dewali Biji is an amazing and extremely positive person. Lots of love to the whole family."

Nimrat on Aishwarya-Abhishek

During the Dasvi promotions, while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, in 2022, The Sarkar Raj actor said that when he's shooting outdoors, Aishwarya calls food for him. The actor asserted, "I’m very shy that way. I have certain quirks. If I’m on an outdoor shoot, my wife will call me in the evening, a normal husband-wife chat. She’ll say, ‘Have you eaten?’ I’ll say no. She’ll say, ‘Okay what do you want to eat?’ I’ll tell her. Then she will… I can’t call room service. Aishwarya has to call otherwise she knows I won’t eat.” After hearing this, Nimrat Kaur said, "How sweet… Lucky bloody people. Can you imagine?"

