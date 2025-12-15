Amid legal dispute with Karisma Kapoor's kids over Sunjay Kapur's estate, Priya Sachdev remembers him on her birthday: 'You are...'

Despite the grief, Priya Sachdev reflected on the small moments that brought her comfort. She shared how her children helped her feel connected to Sunjay Kapur's presence, even though he was no longer there.

Priya Sachdev Kapur turned emotional on her birthday on Monday, December 15, as it marked the first time she celebrated her special day without her late husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur. She shared a heartfelt note, calling the day especially hard as she remembered the man she described as the love of her life.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priya shared a screenshot of Sunjay's earlier birthday wish for her, which read, "When I count my blessings, I count you twice. You are the heart of our family, my best friend, and the most incredible mother to our children. Thank you for filling our lives with your warmth, love, and endless joy. We love you more than words can say. Happiest Birthday to my forever partner. (infinity symbol) @PriyaSKJ."

Sharing the note, Priya spoke candidly about the deep impact his absence has had on her life. "Today is a hard day for me. I always looked forward to my birthday cards and wishes from you. They were filled with your love, affection and appreciation for me. I cannot celebrate my life when I have lost the love of my life", she wrote.

Despite the grief, Priya reflected on the small moments that brought her comfort. She shared how her children helped her feel connected to Sunjay’s presence, even though he was no longer there. She added, "But in the smallest moments, I feel you close. Azarias made me a birthday card and Safira wished me at midnight. That is enough for me. Through the children, I see the same love and appreciation you had for me and I know you are still here with us."





Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, after collapsing while playing polo in London. The chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay tied the knot for the first time with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and their marriage ended in 2000. In 2003, he had his second marriage with Karisma, with whom he shared two children, Samaira and Kiaan.

After Sunjay and Karisma's divorce in 2016, the late businessman married Priya Sachdev in 2017, and they welcomed a son, Azarias. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, from her earlier marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal. Legal proceedings over Sunjay Kapur's multibillion-dollar estate are currently underway between his children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev Kapur.

