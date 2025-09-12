Amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate, Randhir Kapoor's bold statement goes viral: 'We are Kapoors, we don't need...'

During Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's divorce battle, her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had called the late industrialist "a third-class man" and stated that he never wanted his daughter to marry him.

Billionaire industrialist Sunjay Kapur passed away in London on June 12 at the age of 53. His death has sparked a major inheritance dispute over his estate, valued at over ₹30,000 crore. Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, his children from his second marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor, have filed a legal case against his third wife, Priya Sachdev, accusing her of forging his will and demanding their rightful share of the assets. Meanwhile, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also contested the validity of the will.

Sunjay Kapur had his first marriage with famous fashion designer Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000. In 2003, she tied the knot with Karisma Kapoor and shared two children with him - Samaira and Kiaan. 11 years after their marriage in 2014, Sunjay and Karisma parted ways and their divorce came through in 2016. For those two years, Sunjay and Karisma made several allegations against each other.

During those two years, Karisma's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had also slammed Sunjay and called him "a third-class man" and stated that he never wanted his daughter to marry him. As the legal battle over Sunjay's inheritance has intensified, those statements of the Ponga Pandit actor have gone viral again.

Talking to Hindustan Times in 2016, Randhir said, "Everyone knows our ­credentials. We are Kapoors. We don’t need to run after anyone’s money. We have been blessed with not only money, but our talent can support us for the rest of our lives. Sunjay is a third class man. I never wanted Karisma marrying him. He has debauchery in his ­system and never cared for his wife. He has been giving bull*** to her, and living with another woman. The entire Delhi knows how he is. I would not like to say anything more than this."

In 2017, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, a former actress and socialite. They were blessed with their son Azarius Kapur in 2018. They also co-parentedSafira Chatwal, Priya's daughter from her first marriage with the actor and hotelier Vikram Chatwal. Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of the global mobility technology company Sona Comstar.

READ | Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute