Amid late night tweeting, netizen asks Dharmendra to go to bed, he responds

One of the most celebrated actors, Dharmendra is very active on social media. He often shares pictures and videos from his trips, gives a glimpse of his private life in order to keep fans updated.

Late night on Tuesday, Dharmendra took to Twitter and posted a ‘badly edited’ video of ‘Mai Nigaahein Tere Chehre Se Hatau Kaise’ from ‘Aap Ki Parchhaiyan’, movie that was released in 1964. Alongside, he wrote, “Nalini ji , you are blessed your loving kids know what is good for them .. Thanks, for this clip . A well written song by Raja Mehndi Ali khan and very well composed by Madan Mohan……but badly edited. Being a new comer, I tried to justify……..”

Take a look:

pic.twitter.com/2MliFv66mU Nalini ji , you are blessed your loving kids know what is good for them .. Thanks, for this clip . A well written song by Raja Mehndi Ali khan and very well composed by Madan Mohan……but badly edited. Being a new comer, I tried to justify……. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 4, 2022

On his post, one of his fans reminded him that it’s very late, therefore, he should sleep to ensure good health. He commented, “Itni raat ko jaagna sehat ke liye theek nahi hai sir (It is not good for health to stay up so late).”

To which Dharmendra replied, “Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. (Sleep has its own ways and we need to bear with those. I will go to sleep now).”

Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. January 4, 2022

Earlier, Dharmendra had posted a photo with Sachin Tendulkar, with the caption, “Desh ke Gaurav Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaaz mein mulaqat ho gai…. Sachin hameesha mujhe mera pyaara beta hi laga…..jeete raho Sachin.. love you.” The ‘Sholay’ star met Sachin when he was travelling by a plane.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

For the unversed, starring a stellar line-up of actors in the form of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who play the leads supported by veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is all set to be released on February 10, 2023.