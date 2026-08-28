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Amid Kriti Sanon's controversial ad backlash, Kangana Ranaut's old Rakshabandhan post, National Award look go viral, netizens say 'kya doglapan hai'

Kangana Ranaut's old video and photo went viral, after she criticised Kriti Sanon over her recent ad row.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 01:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid Kriti Sanon's controversial ad backlash, Kangana Ranaut's old Rakshabandhan post, National Award look go viral, netizens say 'kya doglapan hai'
Kangana Ranaut's old AD video (Image source: Twitter)
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Kangana Ranaut has again hit the bottom with her comments made on Kriti Sanon's controversial Rakhi ad. For the unversed, the jewellery brand took down its latest commercial featuring Kriti, celebrating the festival, in a bralette. Kriti's costume sparked the controversy, and the backlash led to the brand pulling down the controversial ad video. When Kriti was facing brickbats for the inappropriate choice of clothes for the occasion, Kangana penned a long note, slamming the Mimi actress without naming her. Later, in an interview, Kangana went on to discuss Kriti and her latest commercial. Amid Kriti's Rakhi row, netizens dug up an old video of Kangana, pointing out her choice of outfit during an important occasion. They also found an old AD of Kangana promoting Raksha Bandhan special jewellery, but in a Western outfit. 

Kangana's look at National Awards sparks debate

In the resurfaced visuals from the 63rd National Film Awards, Kangana received the Best Actress award for Tanu Weds Manu Returns from then President Pranab Mukherjee. The video has now gone viral amid the ongoing debate over Kangana’s criticism of Kriti’s outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Kangana wore a pastel pink off-shoulder gown designed by the Beirut-based Lebanese designer Georges Chakra at the event.

On the internet, netizens also found an old ad of the Queen actress promoting festive jewellery, wearing a strapless or off-shoulder white bodice with a clean, fitted silhouette. It has a subtle sweetheart-style neckline. 

Netizens call out the hypocrisy of Kangana Ranaut 

Internet users got furious over Kangana's old video and AD, calling out her selective outrage. A netizen wrote, "Didi has selective amnesia." Another netizen wrote, "Yeh dress jo hai sanskari hai!" One of the netizens wrote, "Cultural shock over Kriti Sanon’s act. Cultural heritage over Kangana Ranaut’s act. Why?" On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the average Cocktail 2, and Kangana's last theatrical release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, failed commercially.

Also read: Toxic budget and recovery explained: Despite negative reviews, here's how Yash's actioner can become hit, bags another major deal of Rs 235 crore

 

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