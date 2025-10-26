FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amid Kajol, Twinkle Khanna 'justifying cheating' statement, Deepika Padukone's take on infidelity goes viral: 'I did meet others, but I was commited to..'

Years before Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's comical take on infidelity, Deepika Padukone's thoughts on physical disloyalty in a relationship will leave you surprised. Unlike these two seasoned actresses, Deepika was way more serious while advocating cheating.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 10:46 AM IST

Amid Kajol, Twinkle Khanna 'justifying cheating' statement, Deepika Padukone's take on infidelity goes viral: 'I did meet others, but I was commited to..'
Deepika Padukone, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna from their chat show
    Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are facing the flak for their cheeky remark on infidelity on their chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. In an episode featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar, the hosts made a snarky remark about justifying cheating, saying that 'physical infedility is not a deal-breaker for them'. This statement and their thoughts on disloyalty have earned the heat of the netizens, and they're brutally trolling the seasoned actresses left, right, and centre. However, years before Kajol and Twinkle, Deepika Padukone also shared her views on the physical cheating on various occasions, at some places she was advocating for it, calling it less harmful than 'emotional infedility'. 

    In an interview with Curly Tales, Deepika Padukone calls the concept of infidelity and moving on 'far more complex', and asserted, "A lot of times people make the choices that they do for various reasons, and I think that we’re conditioned to think that infidelity is sort of a sin. But for example, if you were to put yourself in the shoes of a therapist or a counsellor and you have to actually understand why that person did what they did…I think you start looking at it very differently." The Pathaan actress further added that it’s far more complex than just saying that 'I’m okay' with cheating or not. "There’s just far too many factors that come into play when it comes to this,” she added. 

    Another clip of Deepika with Ranveer Singh at Koffee With Karan 8 has been resurfaced, in which the actress confessed to meeting other people while 'mentally' she was committed to him. Ranveer's reaction said it all, and netizens are having mixed feelings about the actress. A compilation of these clips has been shared on X, and it has divided the internet. 

    Here's the video clip

    This reel has gone viral with netizens bashing the actress, amid a few loyal fans defending her take. A cybercitizen wrote, "Deepika Padukone preaching 'cheating = self-love' is like a thief calling robbery a 'financial manifestation'." An internet user wrote, "She is so boring and says the most vapid things. She tries to make it sound as if there is some deep meaning to her actions, whereas it is just her doing things which are morally questionable." Another internet user wrote, "All this boils down to one’s belief system. Everyone should question where these beliefs come from."

    Read More
