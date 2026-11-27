Shah Rukh Khan often gets trolled for calling Kasab 'a gentleman'. However, you might be unaware that Khan cancelled all the promotions for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi due to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Read on to know his views on taking the call.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has often been trolled and targeted for his old interview, where he addressed terrorist Ajmal Kasab as a 'gentleman'. However, there's also another video that trolls often choose to ignore or avoid, as it might debunk their narrative. At present, Netflix is getting flak for the promotion of its upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Although the centre has warned the OTT platform not to showcase the show in India, the chatter and debate around Fawad Khan refuse to slow down. Amid the backlash, another video of Shah Rukh Khan, weeks after the 26/11 attacks, went viral, leaving his fans proud.

Shah Rukh Khan cancelled movie promotions due to terror attack

At the end of 2008, Shah Rukh Khan was arriving in cinemas with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which was Anushka Sharma's debut film. However, the cast wasn't keen to promote the film, as Mumbai suffered the jolt of a terror attack on November 26. In this old clip, Shah revealed that they cancelled movie promotions, as they felt that the city and its people were still recovering from the setback. However, weeks after the attack, the team did a few rounds of promotional interviews.

Shah Rukh revealed they started promotion 2-3 days before the release

While explaining their reason, he said, "Hum film se 3 hafte pehle promotions shuru karenge. Unfortunately, yeh incident hua (26/11), and hume laga ki, as a rightful citizen of this country, humko laga nahi ki film baat kare, jabki mahol itna dukhi, kharaab hai. Mauka sahi nahi laaga humko." A week before the release, they resumed the promotions, and Khan said, "2-3 din phele humne shuruvat ki. Zindagi aage badni hai. Hume aise lagta hai ki apne kaam se hum logon ka dukh baant sake, kam kar sake."

Here's the viral video of Shah Rukh Khan

What They Show vs. What They Hide -Prime Example. SRK stopped promoting his film cause he was deeply disturbed by what was happening. gentleman? Gentleman is an English term used before addressing or referring to a person to a PERSON Don't be shameless To drag Fw in Attack.https://t.co/NGBNqvMCFO — (@yourcomfortcine) November 26, 2026

Shah Rukh admitted that he didn't like promoting his film

To all the haters who doubt Khan's loyalty to India, hear what he said after the 26/11 attacks. He said, "Abhi bhi mujhe film ko advertise karke, market kar ke acha nahi lag raha hai. Koi aisa mauka nahi hai. Lekin kaam hai. Baaki kaam bhi chal pade hain. Gaadiyaan khul gayi hain. Films bhi release hongi. Hum bas yehi dua karenge ki jinko bhi dukh hua hai, unki zindagi sambhale." After this video, think twice before doubting Khan. On the work front, he will be seen in King, which is releasing on December 23, 2026.