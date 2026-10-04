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Drishyam 3's Kamlesh Sawant aka Gaitonde reveals women wanted to spit on him, beat him with sandals: 'Jeevan bhar yeh afsoos rahega ki...' | Exclusive

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Amid Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle AI video row, Yami Gautam makes this request to media: 'Please refrain from...'

Making a special request, Yami Gautam wrote, "Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

Amid Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle AI video row, Yami Gautam makes this request to media: 'Please refrain from...'
Yami Gautam at Nayyi Navelli Trailer Launch
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With the use of AI-generated and AI-edited images on the rise, Yami Gautam has urged the media to refrain from altering her photographs taken at public appearances. The Article 370 actor shared a post on X, asking media outlets not to use AI to "alter or enhance" her photographs and to use the pictures in their original form.

In her post, she wrote, "A sincere request to the media. Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form." She added, “Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request."

Yami’s statement came a day after Jr NTR spoke against AI-tampered video clips from the song Chuttamalle from his 2024 action drama film Devara: Part 1, which depicted Janhvi Kapoor in a sexually explicit and degrading manner. The Vicky Donor actress, however, did not refer to any specific incident.

On the work front, Yami will next be seen in Nayyi Navelli, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, ahead of Dussehra. The film features Yami in a never-seen-before role and combines fantasy, humour and action in a family drama. The actress plays Mohini, a new daughter-in-law of the Awasthi family. What begins as a story about a newly married woman settling into her new home gradually takes a different turn as questions arise about her character and the secrets surrounding her.

The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles. Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

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