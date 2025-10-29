Amid inheritence battle, Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev makes her BIG MOVE, stuns Karisma Kapoor and others by visiting..

Amid legal battle with Karisma Kapoor's kids, Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdev, stepped into his business, and visited Sona Comstar's Chennai plant and R&D centre.

The dispute over the vast wealth of late businessman Sanjay Kapoor continues to intensify between his wife, Priya Sachdev and ex-wife Karisma Kapoor. Amid the ongoing legal battle, Priya Sachdev recently visited her late husband’s company, Sona Comstar, where she has begun taking charge of operations. According to reports, she spent two days at the company, overseeing business activities and meeting with the team.

Priya Sachdev visits her husband’s company

While the matter is still being heard in court and both sides are presenting their arguments, Priya recently visited Sona Comstar’s Chennai plant to assess the company’s functioning personally. In her social media post, Priya mentioned that she spent two days interacting with the team, meeting members of the leadership group, and reviewing operations. She described her time on the shop floor—talking to engineers and witnessing the work firsthand—as a “new beginning.”

Focus on in-house innovation

Priya emphasised that she is paying special attention to the company’s in-house machinery and innovation, with the goal of driving future growth. Remembering her late husband, she wrote, “Sanjay always used to say that real progress doesn’t come from machines, but from the people who work with passion and purpose.” She added that a true leader’s strength lies not just in giving direction, but in standing beside their workers and understanding them.

Aiming to take Sona Comstar forward

Priya’s post has drawn praise online, with many appreciating her commitment and leadership. Expressing pride in her team, she said, “I’m proud of how dedicated the Sona Comstar team has been.” She added that she plans to return soon to continue shaping the company’s future. “This journey isn’t easy,” she wrote, “but I’m fully ready to move it forward.” However, the ongoing legal dispute within the family remains a concern, as it could potentially affect the company’s future.

Sanjay Kapoor’s demise, and the legal battle over his Rs 30000 crore property

Sanjay Kapoor passed away on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in England at the age of 53. According to the British medical report, his death was natural, caused by left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease. Sanjay was the Chairman of Sona Comstar, and his estimated net worth was around Rs 10,300 crore. Since his passing, a legal battle over property reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore has been ongoing between his wife Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor's children, daughter Samiara and son Kiaan.