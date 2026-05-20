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Amid hospitalisation reports, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic message: ‘Parrots begin to chatter’

Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to hospitalisation rumours with a poetic social media post.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 20, 2026, 10:38 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Amid hospitalisation reports, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic message: ‘Parrots begin to chatter’
Image credit: Instagram
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A wave of confusion spread online on Tuesday after reports surfaced claiming that Amitabh Bachchan had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. The speculation picked up after a journalist shared the update on social media, leading to concern among fans.

However, the situation was soon clarified, with people close to the actor confirming that there was no emergency at all. They said Amitabh had simply gone for his routine medical check-up and returned home the same day, putting all rumours to rest.

Adding a subtle response to the chatter, Amitabh shared a reflective line on his blog without directly addressing the rumours: “Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen (When the eagle falls silent, the parrots begin to chatter).” He also signed off warmly with, “Love, Prayers and more.”

Sources further stressed that the reports were completely incorrect and that the actor is “absolutely fine.” They added that he was even seen going about his day normally after the visit.

For now, Amitabh Bachchan remains at home and in good health, with insiders firmly dismissing all speculation surrounding his well-being.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to return in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, where he will once again play the role of Ashwatthama.

He also has another project in the pipeline titled Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film features Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. While the shoot has already been completed, the release date is still awaited.

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