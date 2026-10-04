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Amid Govinda, Komal Rani's alleged affair, rift with Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina Ahuja makes BIG statement: 'It worked for him, and he enjoyed'

At an event, Tina was asked, "Komal Rani Instagram par aapki mummy Sunita Ahuja ke upar bahut saare allegations laga rahi hai." Read on to know how Govinda's daughter replied.

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Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 05:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid Govinda, Komal Rani's alleged affair, rift with Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina Ahuja makes BIG statement: 'It worked for him, and he enjoyed'
Tina Ahuja, Govinda with Komal Rani (Image source: Screengrab, Instagram)
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Bollywood actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's daughter, Tina Ahuja, commented on her dad's fashion game during the 90s as she attended the Bombay Couture Week 2026. Talking exclusively to IANS, Tina claimed that she herself is a Govinda fan and used to enjoy both his movies and his unique sense of style.

I was enjoying looking at Govinda: Tina Ahuja

She was asked, "People talk a lot about your father's fashion. He used to wear bright colours in every film. What do you think about his fashion? Do you think it has improved or is it still the same?" "Personally, it worked for him, and he enjoyed it, so as far as he was enjoying it, I was enjoying looking at him and people enjoyed looking at him. So that's what matters," Tina replied.

I myself am a Govinda fan: Sunita Ahuja

Tina was also questioned, "Ma'am, we've seen actors from the 90s who used to live in a very stylish fashion, and your father used to live in a very masculine fashion. Do you feel that your father should have done something similar?" To this, she replied, "No, I didn't feel that at all because I myself am a Govinda fan, so I used to enjoy all his movies and his style, his songs. They were, like, too good, I feel."

Also read: Viral video: Sanjay Dutt ADMITS he 'can't feel peace anymore' in India, netizens brutally grill him: 'Haan jab hum AK-47 aur drugs le ke...'

About Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. However, the couple decided to keep their marriage a secret until their daughter Tina's birth in 1988. However, their marriage has been a topic of discussion for some time now. Recently, Govinda raised a lot of eyebrows as he appeared at Lalbaugcha Raja with his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani.

Tina Ahuja reacted to Komal Rani's allegations on Sunita Ahuja

Recently, Tina was questioned about the ongoing controversy by the paparazzi. She was asked, “Komal Rani Instagram par aapki mummy Sunita Ahuja ke upar bahut saare allegations laga rahi hai." However, she decided to dodge the question, saying, “Yeh wali jagah par please hum isi ke baare mein baat karte hain. Thank you."

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