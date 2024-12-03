Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja recalled the time when his dad and Krushna Abhishek's relationship was bitter. She said that though things are respectful now, it was ‘toxic’ back then.

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have buried the hatchet and recently hugged each other on The Great India Kapil Sharma Show. As the two ended their long-standing conflict, Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja recalled the time when their relationship was bitter. She said that though things are respectful now, it was ‘toxic’ back then.

“It is kind of toxic. I will not lie and I have said this to Arti (Singh) as well. I will always try to keep myself away from it. To be very honest, I am very happy in my life. I don’t speak about all these things. I think it’s past now and I don’t want to talk about it again and again. This is not needed. Things are good, decent, respectful," Tina Ahuja was quoted as saying to an entertainment portal.

Most recently, Govinda graced Kapil Sharma’s show along with Chunky Pandey and Shakti Kapoor. During the episode, Govinda was seen embracing ‘bhanja’ Krushna. The two got sentimental as they patched up. The actor also explained how their feud began. He said, “It’s funny that jiski wajah tha iska (because of whom we fought), ab main sach keh deta hoon (now let me tell you the truth)… One day, I was very angry with him. I asked, ‘What are these dialogues they make him write?’ My wife, Sunita said, ‘The whole film industry does this. Don’t say anything to Krushna. He is making money and let him do his work. Kisi ke liye aap stoppage nahi kijiye, kisi se wrong mat kijiye (Don’t stop someone, don’t do something wrong).’ So I would like to say about her, ‘You say sorry to her, she loves’.”

"For the first time, I broke character but I would like to say one thing - Today is one of the most special day, one of the most memorable day. My seven years of Vanvaas ended today by sharing the stage with my uncle. I think this is one of the best moments. Everyone was hoping for it too,” Govinda further said. Meanwhile, the rift between Govinda and Krushna began when the latter made a joke that upset him and his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Things took an ugly when Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah had a public altercation with Sunita on social media. Since then the two were not on the talking terms for seven years.