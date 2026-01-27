Amid getting brutally trolled, Karan Johar goes on 'digital detox', announces break from social media, ask 'strength to stay away'

Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
Haryana Board HBSE Classes 10, 12 exam date sheet 2026 released; here's how to download
Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal? Will it shake up trans-Atlantic order, leave US on sidelines?
Delhi on red alert as national capital braces for more rain, thunderstorms; Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air issue advisory
Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Director drops big update: 'They don't even believe in me'
Sunita Williams goes gaga over Kerala's falooda, calls it her favourite dish, video goes viral, watch
Gautam Adani-led Adani Aerospace signs deal with Brazil's Embraer to manufacture aircraft, how may it change aviation ecosystem?
India-EU Trade Deal: PM Modi hails 'mother of all deals', will it help India become manufacturing hub or will Europe flood market here?
Gold soars to all-time high ahead of 'mother of all deals' India-EU free trade agreement
Can Bangladesh play T20 World Cup now? What may happen if Pakistan decide not to play?
BOLLYWOOD
Karan Johar have annouced of stepping away from social media, and taking a social detox from online hate and negativity.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a digital detox, mentioning that he will be away from doomscrolling and also from DMs. Taking to his social media account, Karan wrote, "Digital Detox for a week! No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away!"
Before going on a digital detox, Karan's last post featured Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt in a video still wishing everybody a Happy Republic Day. The filmmaker had also taken to his social media account to celebrate the success of the recent Bollywood releases, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Sunny Deol's Border 2.
Also read: Karan Johar celebrates Border 2's success, declares Bollywood is 'here to stay', shuts down haters: 'All Dhurandhars will cross Borders'
Johar has shared that the box office results of both these movies hint that Bollywood is here to stay. He also had added that people are willing to go to cinema halls, provided that they are able to connect with the film, something which was evident with Dhurandhar and Border 2.
Karan Johar took to his social media account to pen his thoughts. He wrote, "The mega success of the two recent back-to-back mega Hindi film successes proves one thing...Bollywood (yes, incorrect terminology, but here to stay) is back. Naysayers can fly a kite. All Dhurandhars will cross borders of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience (sic)" A few days ago, Karan Johar was seen hosting the grand session celebrating his dear friend and Bollywood star Rani Mukerji's 30 years in Bollywood, organised by Yash Raj Films.