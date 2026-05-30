Amid FWICE ban, Ranveer Singh looks unaffected, enjoys this massive event in Hungary, says 'this is rare air', assures fans to 'believe'

Ranveer Singh is unaffected by the ban of FWICE. Amid the tension and debates, he flew down to Hungary to witness the epic finale of the UEFA Champions League.

Ranveer Singh may be facing a strict non-cooperation directive against the actor, also assumed as 'ban' from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), but he's unaffected by it. Singh continues living life King-size, and he is currently enjoying the grand match of the UEFA Champions League final. Yes, he's in Hungary and dropped pics from Puskás Aréna in Budapest, witnessing the epic battle of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs. Arsenal. On Instagram, he shared pictures, giving out the subtle message of being unaffected by the controversy.

Ranveer Singh enjoys the air of Budapest

In one photo, Ranveer is seen posing from the stadium, raising his hands, and placed the logo of Arsenal at the top of the pic and wrote, "COYG (Come on you Gunners)." In another photo, Ranveer clicked while walking the streets of Budapest, looking up at the jerseys of Arsenal, and assuring his fans, "This is rare air!" In another pic, Ranveer is looking at the trophy of the league, and wrote, "Believe" with heart emojis. Ranveer is the official ambassador of Sony Liv, India's broadcast partner for the UEFA Champions League.

About Ranveer Singh's tiff with FWICE

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh suffered a jolt when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, assumed as ‘ban’ before. This all happened after Ranveer took an abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit calls out the possibility for negotiations regarding the Rs 45 crore compensation Farhan Akhtar wants from Ranveer Singh as damages.

Ashoke held a press conference and highlighted that the actor refused to respond to the body after being sent three invitations, until he got to know about the press meet FWICE was planning to hold. After learning about it, he allegedly sent an email to them saying, "This doesn’t come under your jurisdiction." Several actors from the film fraternity have come in support of Singh and call out the 'ban' as unjustified.