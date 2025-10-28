FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amid engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about her unborn kids, is ready to...

In a chat with Gulte, Rashmika Mandanna, while reacting to The Girlfriend director Rahul Ravindran’s thoughts on staying alive for their kids, said, "I’m not even a mother, but I already feel… I know I’m gonna have kids."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 09:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amid engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about her unborn kids, is ready to...
Rashmika Mandanna, for the past few weeks, has been grabbing headlines because of her consistent engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is yet to issue an official statement confirming her relationship; however, in a recent interview, the Thamma actress gave an unexpected reply when asked about her future kids. Rashmika Mandanna said that she already feels protective of them and would also go to war if necessary. 

Amid engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna talks about her future kids 

In a chat with Gulte, Rashmika Mandanna, while reacting to The Girlfriend director Rahul Ravindran’s thoughts on staying alive for their kids, said, "I’m not even a mother, but I already feel… I know I’m gonna have kids, and I love that that’s going to happen. But I already feel something so strongly for these little humans that are not even born yet. I want to do everything for them. I want to keep them so safe, so protected. And if I’m supposed to get into a war, I need to be fit enough to go to war for them. I’m already thinking about that."

Revealing if she has any timeline in her head, the Thamma star said, "I always had in mind that twenty to thirty is the time to put your head down and keep working, because that’s what society has put in our heads. We need to make a living; we need to have our own money. I knew that thirty to forty was always going to be about work-life balance, and I have to ensure that it happens. And forty onwards, I still haven’t thought that far."

Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 

A few weeks back, media reports claimed that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in a private ceremony. The couple is now allegedly planning a private wedding in February next year.

READ | Here's how Rupali Ganguly is keeping Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star 'Kaka' Satish Shah's legacy alive

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
