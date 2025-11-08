FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amid engagement rumours, Rashmika Mandanna says she'll marry Vijay Deverakonda: 'I will take a bullet...'

When asked who she would kill, marry, and date among all her costars so far, Rashmika Mandanna said she would date Naruto (the anime character) and would marry Vijay Deverakonda. Her response instantly went viral, not only among the crowd but also on social media.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 01:55 PM IST

Amid engagement rumours, Rashmika Mandanna says she'll marry Vijay Deverakonda: 'I will take a bullet...'
Rashmika Mandanna, who is garnering immense praise for her role in The Girlfriend, is also in the news for her engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. The rumoured lovebirds reportedly got engaged in October and are all set to get married in February next year. Amid these speculations, Rashmika Mandanna's interview with Honest Townhall is going viral, where she not only opened up about what quality she wants in her life partner but also revealed who she would marry among all the actors she has worked with so far in her career.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals the qualities she wants in her life partner

Speaking about her idea of love and what she looks for in a life partner, Rashmika Mandanna said, "My type is honestly someone who is capable of understanding at a deep level. I am not talking in the generic sense. It is an understanding of life from his own perspective. How does he perceive certain situations? I want someone who is open to understanding. Someone who is genuinely nice and someone who can fight a war with me, or for me. If there is a war against me tomorrow, I know that man will fight with me. I will do the same. I will take a bullet for him any day. That is my kind of person."

Rashmika Mandanna accepts that she wants to marry Vijay Deverakonda

When asked who she would kill, marry, and date among all her costars so far, Rashmika Mandanna said she would date Naruto (the anime character) and would marry Vijay Deverakonda. Her response instantly went viral, not only among the crowd but also on social media.

If the rumors are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are already engaged and are all set to tie the knot next year. However, nothing has been officially announced till now.

READ | Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan takes 'bhaiyya se saiyaan' dig at Tanya Mittal, EXPOSES her plans to nominate Amaal Mallik

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
