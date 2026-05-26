Amid Don 3 row, Farhan Akhtar reportedly to play Pakistani cricketer in Aamir Khan-backed film

Amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy, Farhan Akhtar is reportedly being considered for a special role in Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming film on cricket legend Lala Amarnath.

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar is reportedly in talks to take up an important acting part in Ashutosh Gowariker’s next film based on legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath. The development comes at a time when Farhan is already making headlines over the ongoing Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh.

The upcoming project has already created excitement as it marks the reunion of Ashutosh Gowariker and Aamir Khan, more than 20 years after Lagaan. The film is reportedly being produced under Aamir Khan Productions, with Farhan also associated as one of the producers.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition era, the film is expected to trace the life of Lala Amarnath, India’s first Test centurion and the country’s first cricket captain after independence.

According to a source quoted by Midday, Farhan may also appear on screen in an emotionally significant cameo. The source reportedly said, “Even though it's an extended cameo, Farhan’s role is emotionally pivotal to the narrative. He plays Lala Amarnath's close friend, who remains in Pakistan after the Partition. The film isn’t just about cricket; it’s about friendship during one of the most turbulent moments in the subcontinent’s history. Ashutosh has asked Farhan to consider the role, but it’s not locked yet.”

The possibility of Farhan joining the cast has added more curiosity around the ambitious project, especially considering the successful history between Ashutosh and Aamir after Lagaan.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar has been in the news over the Don 3 dispute linked to Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from the film. Reports suggest that Farhan approached Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after the actor allegedly stepped away from the project at an advanced stage.

The federation later issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, who co-own Excel Entertainment, have reportedly claimed losses of around Rs 45 crore incurred during the pre-production phase of Don 3.